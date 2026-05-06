Warum das ÖEHV-Team gegen Slowenien statt Kanada testet

Österreich bestreitet gegen Slowenien am Samstag in Klagenfurt das letzte Testspiel vor der Eishockey-WM 2026 in Zürich.

In den letzten beiden Jahren gab es zum Abschluss das Highlight gegen Kanada, diesmal bleibt das Duell mit dem Rekord-Weltmeister jedoch aus.

Teamchef Roger Bader führt dies auf zwei Gründe zurück. Welche das sind, hat der Schweizer im exklusiven LAOLA1-Interview Anfang April erläutert.

Hier ansehen: