NEWS

Warum das ÖEHV-Team gegen Slowenien statt Kanada testet

Das Duell mit dem Rekord-Weltmeister war in den letzten Jahren ein Fixpunkt zum Abschluss der WM-Vorbereitung. Warum es diesmal nicht dazu kommt.

Maximilian Girschele
Textquelle: © LAOLA1
Kommentare

Österreich bestreitet gegen Slowenien am Samstag in Klagenfurt das letzte Testspiel vor der Eishockey-WM 2026 in Zürich.

In den letzten beiden Jahren gab es zum Abschluss das Highlight gegen Kanada, diesmal bleibt das Duell mit dem Rekord-Weltmeister jedoch aus.

Teamchef Roger Bader führt dies auf zwei Gründe zurück. Welche das sind, hat der Schweizer im exklusiven LAOLA1-Interview Anfang April erläutert.

Hier ansehen:

Eishockey-WM: Ist der Klassenerhalt in Gefahr?

Mehr zum Thema

Das ist der ÖEHV-Kader für den finalen WM-Test gegen Slowenien

Das ist der ÖEHV-Kader für den finalen WM-Test gegen Slowenien

Eishockey
5
Nicht im ÖSV-Kader: So geht's für Striedinger, Pertl & Co. weiter

Nicht im ÖSV-Kader: So geht's für Striedinger, Pertl & Co. weiter

Ski Alpin
3
KAC verliert dänischen Nationalspieler

KAC verliert dänischen Nationalspieler

ICE Hockey League
Präsident von Rossi-Franchise erklärt seinen Rücktritt

Präsident von Rossi-Franchise erklärt seinen Rücktritt

NHL
1
Nummer-1-Pick! Toronto Maple Leafs gewinnen die NHL-Draft-Lottery

Nummer-1-Pick! Toronto Maple Leafs gewinnen die NHL-Draft-Lottery

NHL
3
NHL-Playoffs: Minnesota gegen Colorado erneut chancenlos

NHL-Playoffs: Minnesota gegen Colorado erneut chancenlos

NHL
Umbruch: VSV-Vereinslegende nicht mehr Sportlicher Leiter

Umbruch: VSV-Vereinslegende nicht mehr Sportlicher Leiter

ICE Hockey League
3

Kommentare

Wintersport ÖEHV-Nationalteam Eishockey Eishockey-WM Slowenien Roger Bader Team Kanada Eishockey-WM 2026 LAOLA1+ Maximilian Girschele