Warum das ÖEHV-Team gegen Slowenien statt Kanada testet

Eishockey-WM: Ist der Klassenerhalt in Gefahr?
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Eishockey-WM: Ist der Klassenerhalt in Gefahr?Standpunkt
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Teamchef Bader: "Wir sind näher am Klassenerhalt als am Viertelfinale"Eishockey - ÖEHV-Team
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Warum das ÖEHV-Team gegen Slowenien statt Kanada testetEishockey - ÖEHV-Team
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HC Davos - HC Fribourg-GottéronEishockey - National League
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Eishockey-WM: Ist der Klassenerhalt in Gefahr?Standpunkt
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HC Fribourg-Gottéron - HC DavosEishockey - National League
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HC Davos -HC Fribourg-GotteronEishockey - National League
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HC Fribourg-Gotteron - HC DavosEishockey - National League
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Highlights: Die Graz99ers sind ICE-Meister!Eishockey - ICE
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HC Davos - HC Fribourg-GotteronEishockey - National League
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HC Fribourg-Gottéron - HC DavosEishockey - National League
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Highlights: Graz99ers fehlt nur mehr ein Sieg zum TitelEishockey - ICE