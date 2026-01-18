-
NEWS
ICE Hockey League LIVE: Konferenz mit Salzburg - Bozen
In Runde 41 der win2day ICE Hockey League gastiert der KAC zudem in Linz. LIVE-Konferenz:
Im Kampf um die Playoff-Plätze warten in Runde 41 der win2day ICE Hockey League spannende Partien:
HC Pustertal - FTC-Telekom Budapest (ab 16:00 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)
EC Red Bull Salzburg - HC Bozen (ab 16:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)
Black Wings Linz - KAC (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)