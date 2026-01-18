EC Red Bull Salzburg EC Red Bull Salzburg RBS HCB Südtirol Alperia HCB Südtirol Alperia HCB
Live
1:1
1:1
  • Thomas Raffl
  • Brett Pollock
NEWS

ICE Hockey League LIVE: Konferenz mit Salzburg - Bozen

In Runde 41 der win2day ICE Hockey League gastiert der KAC zudem in Linz. LIVE-Konferenz:

ICE Hockey League LIVE: Konferenz mit Salzburg - Bozen Foto: © GEPA
Textquelle: © LAOLA1
Im Kampf um die Playoff-Plätze warten in Runde 41 der win2day ICE Hockey League spannende Partien:

HC Pustertal - FTC-Telekom Budapest (ab 16:00 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)

EC Red Bull Salzburg - HC Bozen (ab 16:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)

Black Wings Linz - KAC (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)

Die LIVE-Konferenz:

