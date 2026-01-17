-
Highlights: Bozner Dominanz wird letztlich belohntEishockey - ICE
-
Highlights: Pioneers kontern Capitals daheim eiskalt ausEishockey - ICE
-
Highlights: Black Wings unterliegen im PustertalEishockey - ICE
-
Highlights: KAC erlebt Achterbahnfahrt gegen FehervarEishockey - ICE
-
Highlights: Salzburg gewinnt auch drittes Saison-Duell mit VSVEishockey - ICE
-
Highlights: Innsbruck schockt die Graz99ersEishockey - ICE
-
Highlights: Black Wings fegen über Ferencvaros hinwegEishockey - ICE
-
Highlights: Fehervar muss sich in letzter Minute beugenEishockey - ICE
-
Highlights: 99ers feiern einen deutlichen Heimerfolg über die CapitalsEishockey - ICE
-
Highlights: Schlusslicht hat auch beim Neuling nichts zu meldenEishockey - ICE
HC TIWAG Innsbruck - Die Haie TWKVienna Capitals VIC
Heute 17:30 Uhr
NEWS
ICE Hockey League heute: Konferenz mit Innsbruck - Capitals
Neben Innsbruck gegen die Capitals treffen am 41. Spieltag der win2day ICE Hockey League auch andere Teams aufeinander. LIVE-Konferenz:
In Runde 41 der win2day ICE Hockey League finden drei Partien mit hoher Spannung statt:
HC Innsbruck - Vienna Capitals (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker <<<)
VSV - Fehervar (ab 19:15 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker <<<)
Pioneers Vorarlberg - Graz99ers (ab 19:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker <<<)