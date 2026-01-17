HC TIWAG Innsbruck - Die Haie HC TIWAG Innsbruck - Die Haie TWK
Vienna Capitals Vienna Capitals VIC
Heute 17:30 Uhr
NEWS

ICE Hockey League heute: Konferenz mit Innsbruck - Capitals

Neben Innsbruck gegen die Capitals treffen am 41. Spieltag der win2day ICE Hockey League auch andere Teams aufeinander. LIVE-Konferenz:

Foto: © GEPA
Textquelle: © LAOLA1
Kommentare

In Runde 41 der win2day ICE Hockey League finden drei Partien mit hoher Spannung statt:

HC Innsbruck - Vienna Capitals (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker <<<)

VSV - Fehervar (ab 19:15 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker <<<)

Pioneers Vorarlberg - Graz99ers (ab 19:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker <<<)

