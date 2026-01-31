WWE-Star Gunther beendet die Karriere einer Wrestling-Legende

Österreichs WWE-Superstar Gunther macht sich einen Namen als Karriere-Killer.

Im vergangenen Juli hat der Wiener die Wrestling-Laufbahn des 59-jährigen Goldberg beendet, im Dezember besiegte er John Cena in dessen letzten Karriere-Match. Cena ist mit 17 World Championships der Rekordhalter der WWE.

Am Samstag hat Gunther beim WWE Royal Rumble 2026 im saudi-arabischen Riad nun auch AJ Styles in den Ruhestand geschickt. In den letzten Wochen brachte Gunther Styles dazu, seine Karriere in diesem Kampf aufs Spiel zu setzen.

In einem wahren Showdown besiegte der Wiener den 48-jährigen US-Amerikaner schließlich mit seinem Aufgabegriff, dem Sleeperhold. Damit rang er auch Cena bereits nieder.

Kurz darauf kam Gunther als letzter Teilnehmer ins Royal-Rumble-Match, bei dem 30 Wrestler um einen Platz im Main Event von Wrestlemania kämpfen. Er schaffte es unter die letzten zwei, wurde aber von Roman Reigns über das oberste Seil geworfen und folglich eliminiert.

Große Karriere bei TNA, NJPW und WWE

Styles machte in seiner 26 Jahre andauernden Wrestling-Karriere vor allem bei Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), einst der größten WWE-Konkurrenzliga, auf sich aufmerksam. Dort kämpfte er von 2002 bis 2013 und gewann sämtliche Titel mehrfach.

Nach einem Abstecher zu New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), wo er sich zwei Mal den prestigeträchtigen IWGP-Heavyweight-Titel umschnallte, feierte er beim Royal Rumble 2016 sein WWE-Debüt.

Im folgenden Jahrzehnt sollte der "Phenomenal One" drei Mal United States Champion, je zwei Mal WWE und World Tag Team Champion, sowie ein Mal Intercontinental Champion werden. 2021 krönte er sich zum 22. Grand Slam und 32. Triple Crown Champion der WWE.