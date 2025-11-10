NEWS

Bangen um Starspieler: Sorgen bei Oliver Glasner

Nach dem Unentschieden gegen Brighton & Hove Albion in der Premier League äußerte sich der Coach von Crystal Palace über den Gesundheitszustand von Leistungsträger Marc Guehi.

Bangen um Starspieler: Sorgen bei Oliver Glasner Foto: © GETTY
Textquelle: © LAOLA1
Kommentare

Das torlose Remis gegen Brighton and Hove Albion am vergangenen Sonntag half Crystal Palace nicht wirklich weiter (Zum Spielbericht >>>).

Die Elf von Cheftrainer Oliver Glasner steckt nach elf Spieltagen im äußerst engen Tabellenmittelfeld der Premier League und holte aus den letzten fünf Ligaspielen gerade einmal einen Sieg.

Zu allem Überfluss gesellte sich jüngst eine Verletzung von Starspieler Marc Guehi, der sich beim 3:1-Erfolg der Londoner in der Conference League über AZ Alkmaar eine Knochenprellung zuzog. Nach dem Duell mit Brighton gab der 51-Jährige ein besorgniserregendes Update zur Gesundheit Guehis.

Ausfallzeit noch ungewiss

"Er kann momentan nicht einmal gehen, deshalb war er die letzten zwei Tage auf Krücken angewiesen. Ich weiß nicht, wie sich die Situation in den nächsten Tagen entwickelt. Im Moment sieht es so aus, als ob er auch nicht für England spielen kann", so Glasner.

Wie lange der Abwehrchef der "Eagles" ausfallen wird, ist daher unklar. Nach der Länderspielpause geht es für die Glasner-Elf jedenfalls mit einem Gastspiel in Wolverhampton weiter (22. November).

Ob Guehi in dieser für England auflaufen wird können und ob der 25-Jährige bis zum Duell mit den "Wolves" wieder genesen sein wird, bleibt abzuwarten.

Die Spieler mit den meisten Einsatzminuten der Saison 24/25

#20 - Stefan Tarnovanu - 5.333 Minuten
#19 - Vinicius Junior - 5.339 Minuten

Slideshow starten

21 Bilder

Mehr zum Thema

Remis für Glasner und Palace gegen Brighton

Remis für Glasner und Palace gegen Brighton

Premier League
Palace-Youngster schwärmt von Glasner: "Er macht es uns leicht"

Palace-Youngster schwärmt von Glasner: "Er macht es uns leicht"

Premier League
5
Manchester City lässt Liverpool im PL-Kracher keine Chance

Manchester City lässt Liverpool im PL-Kracher keine Chance

Premier League
3
Premier League LIVE: Manchester City - FC Liverpool

Premier League LIVE: Manchester City - FC Liverpool

Premier League
Holt Liverpool Verteidiger um 100 Millionen Euro?

Holt Liverpool Verteidiger um 100 Millionen Euro?

Premier League
5
Chelsea feiert gegen Tabellenschlusslicht Favoritensieg

Chelsea feiert gegen Tabellenschlusslicht Favoritensieg

Premier League
Friedl in ungeliebter Position? "Kein Wunschkonzert"

Friedl in ungeliebter Position? "Kein Wunschkonzert"

Deutsche Bundesliga
1
Kommentare

Kommentare

Premier League Fußball Fußball International England (Fußball) Marc Guehi Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace