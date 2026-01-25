EC-KAC EC-KAC KAC EC Red Bull Salzburg EC Red Bull Salzburg RBS
Live
2:4
2:3 , 0:1 , 0:0
  • Matthew Fraser
  • Nicholas Eric Petersen
  • Philipp Wimmer
  • Brandon Coe
  • Peter Schneider
  • Nash Nienhuis
NEWS

ICE Hockey League LIVE: Konferenz mit KAC - Salzburg

In Klagenfurt kommt es zur Final-Neuauflage. Die Haie empfangen die Black Wings Linz. LIVE-Konferenz:

ICE Hockey League LIVE: Konferenz mit KAC - Salzburg Foto: © GEPA
Textquelle: © LAOLA1
Kommentare

Im Kampf um die Postseason-Plätze warten in Runde 43 der win2day ICE Hockey League vier spannende Partien:

Pioneers Vorarlberg - VSV (ab 16:00 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)

KAC - Red Bull Salzburg (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)

HC Innsbruck - Black Wings Linz (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)

Vienna Capitals - HC Bozen (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)

Die LIVE-Konferenz:

