Highlights: Drei Sekunden vor Schluss! Ljubljana gewinnt ThrillerEishockey - ICE
Highlights: Pustertal nimmt die weiße Burg einEishockey - ICE
Highlights: Bozen düpiert Innsbruck im Tiroler DerbyEishockey - ICE
Highlights: KAC zittert sich zu Sieg in VorarlbergEishockey - ICE
Highlights: Fehervar vollendet Aufholjagd gegen Ljubljana nichtEishockey - ICE
Highlights: VSV bezwingt Linz im direkten Duell um die Top 10Eishockey - ICE
Highlights: Capitals vergeben 3:1-Führung - und gewinnen trotzdemEishockey - ICE
Highlights: 128 Strafminuten! Salzburg gewinnt hitziges Top-Spiel in GrazEishockey - ICE
Highlights: KAC löst mit Comeback-Sieg in Linz das Playoff-TicketEishockey - ICE
Highlights: 11 Tore! Salzburg dreht Topspiel gegen BozenEishockey - ICE
Live
2:42:3 , 0:1 , 0:0
Matthew Fraser
Nicholas Eric Petersen
Philipp Wimmer
Brandon Coe
Peter Schneider
Nash Nienhuis
NEWS
ICE Hockey League LIVE: Konferenz mit KAC - Salzburg
In Klagenfurt kommt es zur Final-Neuauflage. Die Haie empfangen die Black Wings Linz. LIVE-Konferenz:
Im Kampf um die Postseason-Plätze warten in Runde 43 der win2day ICE Hockey League vier spannende Partien:
Pioneers Vorarlberg - VSV (ab 16:00 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)
KAC - Red Bull Salzburg (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)
HC Innsbruck - Black Wings Linz (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)
Vienna Capitals - HC Bozen (ab 17:30 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker >>>)