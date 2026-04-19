NEWS

Alle Siegerinnen des Vienna City Marathons

Seit 1984 findet der Wien-Marathon statt. Die Liste der Siegerinnen ist lang. Hier findest du alle Siegläuferinnen des Wien-Marathons:

Alle Siegerinnen des Vienna City Marathons Foto: © GEPA
Kommentare

JAHR

NAME

ENDZEIT

2026

(19.4.)

1.

Tigist Gezahagn (ETH)

2:20:06 Std.

(*)

10.

Eva Wutti (AUT)

2:42:37

2025

(6.4.)

1.

Betty Chepkemoi (KEN)

2:24:14

2024

(21.4.)

1.

Nazret Weldu (ERI)

2:24:08

2023

(23.4.)

1.

Magdalyne Masai (KEN)

2:24.12

2022

(24.4.)

1.

Vibian Chepkuri (KEN)

2:20:59

2021

(12.9.)

1.

Vibian Chebkirui (KEN)

2:24.29 Std.

9.

Victoria Schenk (AUT)

2:46.25 Std.

2019

(7.4.)

1.

Nancy Kiprop (KEN)

2:22.09 Std.

2018

(22.4.)

1.

Nancy Kiprop (KEN)

2:24.18 Std.

2017

(23.04.)

1.

Nancy Kiprop (KEN)

2:24.20 Std.

2016

(10.04.)

1.

Shuko Genemo (ETH)

2:24.31 Std

2015

(12.04.)

1.

Maja Neuenschwander (SUI)

2:30.09 Std.

2014

(13.4.)

1.

Anna Hahner (GER)

2:28.59 Std.

2013

(14.04.)

1.

Flomena Cheyech (KEN)

2:24.34 Std.

2012

(15.04.)

1.

Fate Tola (ETH)

2:26.39 Std.

9.

Tanja Eberhart (AUT)

2:44.54

2011

(17.04.)

1.

Fate Tola (ETH)

2:26.21

14.

Tanja Eberhart (AUT)

2:44.11

2010

(18.04.)

1.

Hellen Kimutai (KEN)

2:31.08

5.

Andrea Mayr (AUT)

2:34.09

2009

(19.04.)

1.

Andrea Mayr (AUT)

2:30.43

ÖR

2008

(27.04.)

1.

Luminita Talpos (ROM)

2:26:43

7.

Ingrid Eichberger (AUT)

2:47:07

2007

(29.04.)

1.

Luminita Talpos (ROM)

2:32:21

3.

Susanne Pumper (AUT)

2:37:55

2006

(07.05.)

1.

Tomo Morimoto (JPN)

2:24:33

4.

Susanne Pumper (AUT)

2:32:21

2005

(20.05.)

1.

Florence Barsosio (KEN)

2:31:40

2.

Eva Maria Gradwohl (AUT)

2:39:44

2004

(16.05.)

1.

Rosaria Console (ITA)

2:29:22

4.

Eva Maria Gradwohl (AUT)

2:38:04

2003

(25.05.)

1.

Lucilla Andreucci (ITA)

2:35:32

6.

Eva-Maria Gradwohl (AUT)

2:39:48

2002

(26.05.)

1.

Ludmilla Puschkina (UKR)

2:32:03

3.

Dagmar Rabensteiner (AUT)

2:35:42

2001

(20.05.)

1.

Jane Salumae (EST)

2:29:47

2000

(21.05.)

1.

Maura Viceconte (ITA)

2:23:47

1999

(30.05.)

1.

Florina Pana (ROM)

2:34:26

1998

(24.05.)

1.

Irina Kazakowa (FRA)

2:35:09

1997

(25.05.)

1.

Tatjana Dschabrailowa (UKR)

2:30:49

1996

(14.04.)

1.

Aurica Buia (ROM)

2:31:39

1995

(23.04.)

1.

Helena Javornik (SLO)

2:36:30

1994

(10.04.)

1.

Sissel-Sofie Grottenberg (NOR)

2:36:17

1993

(18.04.)

1.

Bente Moe (NOR)

2:38:21

1992

(26.04.)

1.

Pasqualine Wangui (KEN)

2:40:50

1991

(14.04.)

1.

Ludmilla Melicherova (TCH)

2:37:14

3.

Carina Weber-Leutner (AUT)

2:40:47

1990

(22.04.)

1.

Ludmilla Melicherova (TCH)

2:33:18

4.

Verena Lechner (AUT)

2:41:38

1989

(16.04.)

1.

Christa Vahlensieck (GER)

2:34:46

1988

(10.04.)

1.

Penny Glynis (GBR)

2:36:49

3.

Carina Weber-Leutner (AUT)

2:41:56

1987

(05.04.)

1.

Carina Weber-Leutner (AUT)

2:40:57

2.

Verena Lechner (AUT)

2:46:08

3.

Christiane Berethalmy (AUT)

3:03:17

1986

(13.04.)

1.

Birgit Lennartz (GER)

2:38:31

3.

Carina Weber-Leutner (AUT)

2:42:28

1985

(31.03.)

1.

Jelena Zuchlo (URS)

2:39:01

2.

Henriette Fina (AUT)

2:40:42

1984

(25.03.)

1.

Renate Kieninger (GER)

2:47:32

2.

Monika Naskau (AUT)

2:58:08

(*) Wien-Rekord

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