JAHR
NAME
ENDZEIT
2026
(19.4.)
1.
Tigist Gezahagn (ETH)
2:20:06 Std.
(*)
10.
Eva Wutti (AUT)
2:42:37
2025
(6.4.)
1.
Betty Chepkemoi (KEN)
2:24:14
2024
(21.4.)
1.
Nazret Weldu (ERI)
2:24:08
2023
(23.4.)
1.
Magdalyne Masai (KEN)
2:24.12
2022
(24.4.)
1.
Vibian Chepkuri (KEN)
2:20:59
2021
(12.9.)
1.
Vibian Chebkirui (KEN)
2:24.29 Std.
9.
Victoria Schenk (AUT)
2:46.25 Std.
2019
(7.4.)
1.
Nancy Kiprop (KEN)
2:22.09 Std.
2018
(22.4.)
1.
Nancy Kiprop (KEN)
2:24.18 Std.
2017
(23.04.)
1.
Nancy Kiprop (KEN)
2:24.20 Std.
2016
(10.04.)
1.
Shuko Genemo (ETH)
2:24.31 Std
2015
(12.04.)
1.
Maja Neuenschwander (SUI)
2:30.09 Std.
2014
(13.4.)
1.
Anna Hahner (GER)
2:28.59 Std.
2013
(14.04.)
1.
Flomena Cheyech (KEN)
2:24.34 Std.
2012
(15.04.)
1.
Fate Tola (ETH)
2:26.39 Std.
9.
Tanja Eberhart (AUT)
2:44.54
2011
(17.04.)
1.
Fate Tola (ETH)
2:26.21
14.
Tanja Eberhart (AUT)
2:44.11
2010
(18.04.)
1.
Hellen Kimutai (KEN)
2:31.08
5.
Andrea Mayr (AUT)
2:34.09
2009
(19.04.)
1.
Andrea Mayr (AUT)
2:30.43
ÖR
2008
(27.04.)
1.
Luminita Talpos (ROM)
2:26:43
7.
Ingrid Eichberger (AUT)
2:47:07
2007
(29.04.)
1.
Luminita Talpos (ROM)
2:32:21
3.
Susanne Pumper (AUT)
2:37:55
2006
(07.05.)
1.
Tomo Morimoto (JPN)
2:24:33
4.
Susanne Pumper (AUT)
2:32:21
2005
(20.05.)
1.
Florence Barsosio (KEN)
2:31:40
2.
Eva Maria Gradwohl (AUT)
2:39:44
2004
(16.05.)
1.
Rosaria Console (ITA)
2:29:22
4.
Eva Maria Gradwohl (AUT)
2:38:04
2003
(25.05.)
1.
Lucilla Andreucci (ITA)
2:35:32
6.
Eva-Maria Gradwohl (AUT)
2:39:48
2002
(26.05.)
1.
Ludmilla Puschkina (UKR)
2:32:03
3.
Dagmar Rabensteiner (AUT)
2:35:42
2001
(20.05.)
1.
Jane Salumae (EST)
2:29:47
2000
(21.05.)
1.
Maura Viceconte (ITA)
2:23:47
1999
(30.05.)
1.
Florina Pana (ROM)
2:34:26
1998
(24.05.)
1.
Irina Kazakowa (FRA)
2:35:09
1997
(25.05.)
1.
Tatjana Dschabrailowa (UKR)
2:30:49
1996
(14.04.)
1.
Aurica Buia (ROM)
2:31:39
1995
(23.04.)
1.
Helena Javornik (SLO)
2:36:30
1994
(10.04.)
1.
Sissel-Sofie Grottenberg (NOR)
2:36:17
1993
(18.04.)
1.
Bente Moe (NOR)
2:38:21
1992
(26.04.)
1.
Pasqualine Wangui (KEN)
2:40:50
1991
(14.04.)
1.
Ludmilla Melicherova (TCH)
2:37:14
3.
Carina Weber-Leutner (AUT)
2:40:47
1990
(22.04.)
1.
Ludmilla Melicherova (TCH)
2:33:18
4.
Verena Lechner (AUT)
2:41:38
1989
(16.04.)
1.
Christa Vahlensieck (GER)
2:34:46
1988
(10.04.)
1.
Penny Glynis (GBR)
2:36:49
3.
Carina Weber-Leutner (AUT)
2:41:56
1987
(05.04.)
1.
Carina Weber-Leutner (AUT)
2:40:57
2.
Verena Lechner (AUT)
2:46:08
3.
Christiane Berethalmy (AUT)
3:03:17
1986
(13.04.)
1.
Birgit Lennartz (GER)
2:38:31
3.
Carina Weber-Leutner (AUT)
2:42:28
1985
(31.03.)
1.
Jelena Zuchlo (URS)
2:39:01
2.
Henriette Fina (AUT)
2:40:42
1984
(25.03.)
1.
Renate Kieninger (GER)
2:47:32
2.
Monika Naskau (AUT)
2:58:08
(*) Wien-Rekord
NEWS
Alle Siegerinnen des Vienna City Marathons
Seit 1984 findet der Wien-Marathon statt. Die Liste der Siegerinnen ist lang. Hier findest du alle Siegläuferinnen des Wien-Marathons: