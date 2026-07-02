After four memorable years together, at the end of 2026 our time with @JoanMirOfficial will come to an end.— Honda HRC Castrol - MotoGP (@HRC_MotoGP) July 2, 2026
Three podiums and your champion's spirit shine bright as the highlights.#ThankYouJoan for the memories and all the best with what's next 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9j0AMA9aoI
NEWS
Ehemaliger MotoGP-Weltmeister wechselt von Honda zu Ducati
Nach vier Jahren bei Honda HRC Castrol trennen sich die Wege. Sein neues Team steht bereits fest.
Joan Mir wechselt den Rennstall.
Wie am Donnerstag offiziell wird, trennen sich die Wege des Weltmeisters von 2020 und Honda HRC Castrol nach vier gemeinsamen Jahren. Der Spanier schließt sich Gresini Racing an und pilotiert ab 2027 eine Ducati.
Die Zeit bei Honda war für den 28-Jährigen nicht von Erfolg geprägt. Nur drei Podestplätze stehen ihm zu Buche, zudem ist er für seine hohe Ausfallquote in den Rennen bekannt.