NEWS

Ehemaliger MotoGP-Weltmeister wechselt von Honda zu Ducati

Nach vier Jahren bei Honda HRC Castrol trennen sich die Wege. Sein neues Team steht bereits fest.

Ehemaliger MotoGP-Weltmeister wechselt von Honda zu Ducati Foto: © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Textquelle: © LAOLA1
Kommentare

Joan Mir wechselt den Rennstall.

Wie am Donnerstag offiziell wird, trennen sich die Wege des Weltmeisters von 2020 und Honda HRC Castrol nach vier gemeinsamen Jahren. Der Spanier schließt sich Gresini Racing an und pilotiert ab 2027 eine Ducati.

Die Zeit bei Honda war für den 28-Jährigen nicht von Erfolg geprägt. Nur drei Podestplätze stehen ihm zu Buche, zudem ist er für seine hohe Ausfallquote in den Rennen bekannt.

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Kommentare

Motorsport Motorrad Motorrad-WM MotoGP Honda Joan Mir