Sechs F1-Teams starten mit Speziallackierung in Austin

Beim Grand Prix der USA präsentieren einige Teams eine Speziallackierung.

Konstrukteurs-Sieger McLaren tritt wieder im Chrom-Stil auf. Wie schon in Silverstone 2023 und vergangenes Jahr in Austin greift das Team aus Woking auf die beliebte Lackierung zurück. In diesem Jahr sind Teile des Frontflügels, der Nase und der Motorabdeckung in Chrom gehalten. So wird McLaren auch beim kommenden Rennen in Mexiko an den Start gehen.

Williams im Retro-Look

Williams präsentiert indes eine Retro-Lackierung. Der britische Rennstall hat sich dabei vom Design des FW24 aus dem Jahr 2002, in dem der Titelsponsor gegründet worden ist, inspirieren lassen. Vorgestellt hat man die Lackierung mit Juan Pablo Montoya, der vor 23 Jahren den FW24 pilotiert hat.

Während beim Aston Martin AMR25 die Farben des Sponsors hervorgehoben und Formeln am Frontflügel abgebildet sind, baut Alpine in ihr bestehendes Design einen Hauch von Gelb an Teilen des Heckflügels und am hinteren Teil der Motorabdeckung ein.

Etwas einfallsreicher zeigen sich dagegen die Racing Bulls, die mit einer perlmutt-schwarzen und bernsteinfarbenen Schildkröten-Optik ins Rennen gehen. Haas enthüllt für das Heimrennen eine Sonderlackierung mit zahlreichen Sternen.