Las Vegas Grand Prix: Vier Teams mit Speziallackierung

Williams, KICK Sauber, Racing Bulls und Alpine gehen beim Las-Vegas-Grand-Prix mit Speziallackierungen an den Start.

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Vier Teams mit Speziallackierung Foto: © GETTY
Textquelle: © LAOLA1
Am kommenden Wochenende geht die Formel 1 in die finale Phase in diesem Jahr.

Der Grand Prix in Las Vegas am Sonntag markiert den Start zum abschließenden Triple-Header im Saisonfinish (ab 5 Uhr im LIVE-Ticker>>>). In der "Stadt der Sünde" treten einige Teams wieder mit Speziallackierungen an.

Williams geht fast komplett in Schwarz ins dritte USA-Wochenende des Jahres, Kick Sauber präsentiert ein "Final-Lap"-Design, das ihre gemeinsame Reise mit Partner Stake über die vergangenen drei Saisons würdigt.

Die Racing Bulls setzt auf eine holografisch inspirierte Lackierung in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Titelsponsor. Außerdem baut Alpine mehr Pink in die Verkleidung ein.

Spezielle Designs gibt es im Westen der USA auch unter den Fahrern. WM-Leader Lando Norris geht mit einem speziellen Helm-Design anlässlich seines 150. Grand-Prix-Starts ins Rennen, Teamkollege Oscar Piastri lässt sich von seinem RC-Sport-Auto inspirieren, mit dem er 2010 den nationalen Titel geholt hat.

Weiters fahren auch Lewis Hamilton, George Russell (wie Norris 150. GP-Start), Kimi Antonelli, Esteban Ocon und Yuki Tsunoda mit speziellen Helm-Designs.

