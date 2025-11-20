NEWS

Enthüllt! Audi stellt Premieren-Design für Formel 1 vor

Die ab 2026 in die Königsklasse des Motorsports einsteigende Automarke gab vor kurzem ihr Design bekannt.

Enthüllt! Audi stellt Premieren-Design für Formel 1 vor
Audi hat das vorläufige Design, mit dem man im kommenden Jahr in der Formel 1 an den Start gehen will, der breiten Öffentlichkeit präsentiert.

Schlicht in Silber, Rot und Schwarz gehalten, geht die deutsche Automarke in ihre erste Saison in der "Königsklasse" des Motorsports an den Start, wie man am Flughafen München jüngst präsentierte.

In dieser will man sich zunächst finden, mit Fortdauer der Jahre jedoch zunehmend gewichtiger werden.

Neues Reglement als Vorteil?

"In den nächsten zwei Jahren werden wir Herausforderer sein. 2026 und 2027 sind die Herausforderer-Jahre. Von 2028 an wollen wir wettbewerbsfähig sein, ab 2030 wollen wir um den Titel fahren", so Audi-Boss Gernot Döllner.

Ex-Ferrari-Teamchef Mattia Binotto, der bei Audi nun Projektleiter ist, unterstreicht dies: "Für Audi geht es nicht darum, nur teilzunehmen, sondern auch zu gewinnen."

Dass ab der kommenden Saison ein neues Reglement greifen werde, spiele Audi zusätzlich in die Karten. "Der Einstieg in die Formel 1 war nie besser als in den vergangenen 30 Jahren mit dieser Regeländerung", erklärte Döllner.

5
