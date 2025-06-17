Suche
    America's Cup - Alle Sieger der Geschichte

    Der America's Cup hat eine lange Tradition. Alle Sieger der Geschichte der prestigeträchtigen Segelregatta.

    America's Cup - Alle Sieger der Geschichte Foto: © getty
    Jahr Sieger Verlierer Ergebnis
    1851 America (USA) Aurora (ENG) 1:0
    1870 Magic (USA) Cambria (ENG) 1:0
    1871 Columbia (USA) Livonia (ENG) 1:0
    1876 Madeline (USA) Countess of Dufferin (CAN) 2:0
    1881 Mischief (USA)           Atalanta (KAN) 2:0
    1885 Puritan (USA)           Genesta (GBR) 2:0
    1886 Mayflower (USA)        Galatea (GBR) 2:0
    1887 Volunteer (USA)        Thistle (ECO) 2:0
    1893 Vigilant (USA)         Valkyrie II (GBR) 3:0
    1895 Defender (USA)      Valkyrie II (GBR) 3:0
    1899 Columbia (USA)        Shamrock (IRL) 3:0
    1901 Columbia (USA)         Shamrock II (IRL) 3:0
    1903 Reliance (USA)          Shamrock III (IRL) 3:0
    1920 Resolute (USA)       Shamrock IV (IRL) 3:2
    1930 Enterprise (USA)       Shamrock V (IRL) 4:0
    1934 Rainbow (USA)          Endeavour (GBR) 4:2
    1937 Ranger (USA)         Endeavour II (GBR) 4:0
    1958 Columbia (USA)       Sceptre (GBR) 3:1
    1962 Weatherly (USA)         Gretel (AUS) 4:1
    1964 Constellation (USA)     Sovereign (GBR) 4:0
    1967 Intrepid (USA)      Dame Pattie (GBR) 4:0
    1970 Intrepid (USA)         Gretel II (AUS) 4:1
    1974: Courageous (USA)     Southern Cross (AUS) 4:0
    1977 Courageous (USA)     Australia (AUS) 4:0
    1980 Freedom (USA)          Australia (AUS) 4:1
    1983 Australia II (AUS)    Liberty (USA)        4:3
    1987 Stars and Stripes (USA) Kookaburra III (AUS) 4:0
    1988 Stars and Stripes (USA) New Zealand (NZL) 2:0
    1992 America 3 (USA)      Il Moro di Venezia (ITA) 4:1
    1995 Team New Zealand (NZL)  Young America (USA) 5:0
    2000 Team New Zealand (NZL)  Prada Challenge (ITA) 5:0
    2003 Alinghi (SUI)         Team New Zealand (NZL) 5:0
    2007 Alinghi (SUI)         Team New Zealand (NZL) 5:2
    2010 BMW Oracle Racing (USA) Alinghi (SUI) 0:2
    2013 Oracle Team USA Team New Zealand 9:8
    2017 Oracle Team USA Team New Zealand 1:7
    2021 Team New Zealand Luna Rossa (ITA) 7:3
    2024 Team New Zealand Ineos Britannia (GBR) 7:2
    Bisherige Siegernationen
    USA 1851 - 1980, 1987, 1988, 2010, 2013, 2017
    Neuseeland 1995, 2000, 2021, 2024
    Schweiz 2003 und 2007
    Australien 1983

