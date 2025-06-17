|Jahr
|Sieger
|Verlierer
|Ergebnis
|1851
|America (USA)
|Aurora (ENG)
|1:0
|1870
|Magic (USA)
|Cambria (ENG)
|1:0
|1871
|Columbia (USA)
|Livonia (ENG)
|1:0
|1876
|Madeline (USA)
|Countess of Dufferin (CAN)
|2:0
|1881
|Mischief (USA)
|Atalanta (KAN)
|2:0
|1885
|Puritan (USA)
|Genesta (GBR)
|2:0
|1886
|Mayflower (USA)
|Galatea (GBR)
|2:0
|1887
|Volunteer (USA)
|Thistle (ECO)
|2:0
|1893
|Vigilant (USA)
|Valkyrie II (GBR)
|3:0
|1895
|Defender (USA)
|Valkyrie II (GBR)
|3:0
|1899
|Columbia (USA)
|Shamrock (IRL)
|3:0
|1901
|Columbia (USA)
|Shamrock II (IRL)
|3:0
|1903
|Reliance (USA)
|Shamrock III (IRL)
|3:0
|1920
|Resolute (USA)
|Shamrock IV (IRL)
|3:2
|1930
|Enterprise (USA)
|Shamrock V (IRL)
|4:0
|1934
|Rainbow (USA)
|Endeavour (GBR)
|4:2
|1937
|Ranger (USA)
|Endeavour II (GBR)
|4:0
|1958
|Columbia (USA)
|Sceptre (GBR)
|3:1
|1962
|Weatherly (USA)
|Gretel (AUS)
|4:1
|1964
|Constellation (USA)
|Sovereign (GBR)
|4:0
|1967
|Intrepid (USA)
|Dame Pattie (GBR)
|4:0
|1970
|Intrepid (USA)
|Gretel II (AUS)
|4:1
|1974:
|Courageous (USA)
|Southern Cross (AUS)
|4:0
|1977
|Courageous (USA)
|Australia (AUS)
|4:0
|1980
|Freedom (USA)
|Australia (AUS)
|4:1
|1983
|Australia II (AUS)
|Liberty (USA)
|4:3
|1987
|Stars and Stripes (USA)
|Kookaburra III (AUS)
|4:0
|1988
|Stars and Stripes (USA)
|New Zealand (NZL)
|2:0
|1992
|America 3 (USA)
|Il Moro di Venezia (ITA)
|4:1
|1995
|Team New Zealand (NZL)
|Young America (USA)
|5:0
|2000
|Team New Zealand (NZL)
|Prada Challenge (ITA)
|5:0
|2003
|Alinghi (SUI)
|Team New Zealand (NZL)
|5:0
|2007
|Alinghi (SUI)
|Team New Zealand (NZL)
|5:2
|2010
|BMW Oracle Racing (USA)
|Alinghi (SUI)
|0:2
|2013
|Oracle Team USA
|Team New Zealand
|9:8
|2017
|Oracle Team USA
|Team New Zealand
|1:7
|2021
|Team New Zealand
|Luna Rossa (ITA)
|7:3
|2024
|Team New Zealand
|Ineos Britannia (GBR)
|7:2
|Bisherige Siegernationen
|USA
|1851 - 1980, 1987, 1988, 2010, 2013, 2017
|Neuseeland
|1995, 2000, 2021, 2024
|Schweiz
|2003 und 2007
|Australien
|1983