Mastercard & McLaren Formula 1: Your memory becomes a jacket

This summer, Mastercard is inviting fans to do just that: share their priceless McLaren Formula 1 Team moments and win a true collector’s item – hand-painted by artist Glod.

A one-of-a-kind partnership

Since 2024, Mastercard has been an official sponsor of the McLaren Formula 1 Team – a collaboration fueled by a shared passion for innovation, speed, and unforgettable experiences. At select locations across Europe, fans can expect more than just world-class motorsports.

This June, the spotlight turns to Spielberg. From June 27th to 29th, Mastercard is celebrating their partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team by giving fans the chance to become part of the action: Mastercard and McLaren Formula 1 Team are giving away an exclusive Reiss leather jacket – signed by McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri and hand-designed by artist Glod. The design will be inspired by real-life fan experiences, so your story could become part of an iconic fashion item.

Your story, your chance to win

Entering is easy: Fans are invited to submit their most memorable McLaren Formula 1 Team memories. With your submission, you also unlock a chance to win one of five exclusive McLaren F1 Team merchandise packages.

The most inspiring and creative submissions will be chosen to be included in the artwork and one lucky fan will win this collector’s item through a community vote. In true Mastercard style, the jacket won’t just be a fashion statement – it will also feature embedded NFC technology, enabling contactless payments.

Enter now:

Submit by 24th of June 2025